Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reticulated pythons are the longest snakes in the world - typically growing between 10 and 20 feet

A 9ft (2.7m) reticulated python has escaped from its owner's home.

Cambridgeshire Police is searching for the snake after receiving reports in the early hours it was on the loose in Lovell Road, Cambridge.

The force tweeted that it had traced its owner, who confirmed the python was missing.

Reticulated pythons are native to Southeast Asia and the longest snakes in the world. Anyone who sees the non-venomous reptile is asked to call 101.

#cambscops In the early hours of this morning Officers attended the area of Lovell Rd Cambridge, Reports of a three meter snake seen in the area. Police have located the owner but not the Reticulated Python confirmed to be 9ft long. Any sighting please notify Cambs Police on 101. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) June 30, 2019

Image copyright Google Image caption Lovell Road is a residential street in north Cambridge, close to the Science Park

Reticulated pythons

They originate from Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand

They wrap around their prey and suffocate them

They are excellent swimmers and like forest locations near streams and lakes

The largest recorded reticulated python grew to 31.5ft (9.6m). They typically grow between 10 and 20 feet

Source: Encyclopaedia Britannica

In May, officers found a 4ft 9ins (1.5m) corn snake in Arbury Road in Cambridge.

It was nicknamed Dave and taken to a wildlife centre in Stretham.