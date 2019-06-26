Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir runs between two drainage channels and stretches for 22 miles in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

The latest phase of a four-year plan to raise the banks of a 22-mile (33km) flood reservoir will begin within weeks.

The Environment Agency is leading a £27m project to strengthen and protect the man-made banks of the Ouse Washes reservoir in the Cambridgeshire fens.

The work, which began in 2017, is taking place over four summers to avoid disturbing breeding wildlife.

When full, the reservoir holds enough water to fill Wembley Stadium 22 times.

Image copyright WWT Image caption Birds including the black tailed godwit (left) and wigeon are regular visitors to the Ouse Washes

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The banks are being raised to strengthen and stabilise the flood defences

The reservoir - stretching from near St Ives in Cambridgeshire to Downham Market in Norfolk - was built in 1653 by the Dutch engineer Cornelius Vermuyden, during a programme to reclaim fenland from periodic flooding.

Every year it protects thousands of properties, roads and railways - as well as 67,000 hectares of farmland - on the surrounding lower-lying land from winter flood water.

However, an inspection in 2013 identified problems with the safety and stability of the Middle Level barrier bank - where the Welney Wash road crosses the river.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The work is taking place over four summers - with the third stage starting in July

"Our objective is to maintain the high level of flood protection we provide to communities living near the Ouse Washes," said an Environment Agency spokesman.

"Our recent assessment of the bank height shows flood water could overtop the bank at isolated locations in the equivalent of a 1% probability event."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Welney Wash road, which crosses the reservoir between the village of Welney and Gold Hill, is regularly shut because of flooding

Installing sand bags proved costly - with a decision taken by the Environment Agency to raise the sides of the bank between Earith and the Welches Dam sluicing station.

The area, which is rich in wildlife including wintering swans, geese and ducks, has international conservation status and is peppered with wetland nature reserves.

As a result, the work has been taking place between mid-July and October to protect breeding species.

Image copyright Google Image caption The third stage of work to raise the banks of the Ouse Washes takes place between Mepal and Welney this summer

Construction will start on phase three on 15 July.

A barrier wall for the flood-risk A1101 Welney Wash road will be built in 2020.