Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Shaun Fox was later jailed for five years for child sex offences

A former PC has been jailed for hiding her sex-offender boyfriend in a wardrobe as he evaded police.

Tara Woodley, 34, denied that she knew Shaun Fox's whereabouts as police in Cambridgeshire last year sought to quiz him over further offences.

When they searched her Peterborough home they found him naked in a wardrobe with a knife and a mobile phone.

Woodley was jailed for four months at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting assisting an offender.

She had been dismissed from the force in 2016 for having breached standards of professional behaviour.

In April 2018 a wanted appeal was issued for Woodley's partner Fox, 36, as police investigated allegations he had committed further sexual offences.

Officers were also told he had breached his sex offender notification requirements by leaving his registered home address and failing to update police.

Despite five visits to Woodley's home in Werrington, Fox remained at large for four months.

When officers obtained a warrant to search the property on 1 August, they found Fox in the bedroom.

Woodley said he hid inside the wardrobe whenever someone knocked at the door.

Fox was subsequently charged with inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex offenders register and four counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

At Peterborough Crown Court in January he was sentenced to five years in prison, extended for four years on licence.