Mother-of-two Marissa Aldrich was found drowned on 22 December

A "possessive" boyfriend who drowned his on-off partner in a drainage pond has been jailed for 18 years.

Robert McWhir, 25, forced Marissa Aldrich's head underwater after the pair "argued and wrestled" in the moments before she was killed.

He claimed to have a phobia of water and said he had "tried to clamber over" Ms Aldrich, 29, when the pair fell into the pond in St Neots last December,

Jurors at Cambridge Crown Court found him guilty of murder.

In addition to his life sentence, McWhir was also given a concurrent three-year term for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

'I'm killing her'

The court heard the couple had left a party at a flat at 02:10 GMT on 22 December and had started arguing during while walking along Loves Way.

Summing up, Judge David Farrell told jurors the pair were "punching and slapping each other", before they fell down a short bank into the pond.

When a friend called McWhir, the defendant was heard to say "I'm killing her, I'm killing her" down the line, the court heard.

Evidence from consultant forensic pathologist, Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, said silt was found embedded in Ms Aldrich's teeth, airways and stomach.

Her lungs were "heavy with abnormal levels of fluid", the doctor added.

"These are classic features associated with drowning", said Judge Farrell.

Bruises on Ms Aldrich's body were consistent with "gripping" and "restraint", he said, and "her head had been pressed face down with force".

Sentencing, the judge said he had killed Ms Aldrich "out of jealousy and possessiveness".

In a statement, Ms Aldrich's mother Gemma said she was "always loving and caring to her children".