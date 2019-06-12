Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sally Cavender died at a flat in Cambourne in December 2018

A man accused of murder was heard to say "I've killed my wife" in a 999 call played at his trial.

Robert Scott-Simpson, 43, told the operator "she's dead already" as he waited for an ambulance to arrive at his flat in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire.

His partner, Sally Cavender, 55, was found with serious injuries in the early hours of 5 December, 2018 - and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Mr Scott-Simpson admits Miss Cavender's manslaughter but denies her murder.

The jury at Cambridge Crown Court listened to the operator plead with Mr Scott-Simpson to concentrate and continue chest compressions, saying: "it's the best possible chance she's got".

But the defendant was heard to say Miss Cavender was "dying in front of me, I need help right now".

He added: "She's dead already, she's white as a sheet. Her lips are blue, her eyes are all distant. There's no one home."

Sally Cavender was found by paramedics at a block of flats in Lamb Drove, Cambourne

The court heard from Mr Scott-Simpson's neighbour in Lamb Drove, Graham Searle, who described him as "my best friend, my confidante".

The friends had repeatedly head-butted each other "in a play fight" after watching a television advert for a car depicting a bullish young ram with horns, the jury was told.

Mr Searle claims Mr Scott-Simpson had grabbed him by the throat, and he recalled shouting "you're killing me" before passing out.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Anthony Metzer, QC, Mr Searle denied telling a psychiatrist he had witnessed Mr Scott-Simpson attack Miss Cavender.

"You said to a psychiatrist that Robbie turned on his partner, beating and strangling her until she lost all consciousness," Mr Metzer said.

Mr Searle replied: "It sounded like something I wouldn't say."

Mr Scott-Simpson also denies causing actual bodily harm and the attempted murder of Mr Searle.

The trial continues.