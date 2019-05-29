Image copyright AFP Image caption Scott Farrell was assistant organist at Ely Cathedral between 1999 and 2001

A former cathedral music director has admitted child sex offences.

Scott Farrell, 48, who worked at Rochester and Ely Cathedrals, showed children pornography in his flat before carrying out sexual acts, said police.

Farrell, of Wouldham, near Rochester, admitted three counts of gross indecency with a boy under 16, two counts of voyeurism and one count of taking indecent images of a child.

He was bailed and is due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.

The counts of gross indecency, which relate to three different victims, all happened in Ely, Cambridgeshire, where Farrell was assistant organist.

The remaining three offences were committed during Farrell's time at Rochester, where he was director of music.

'Great bravery' of victims

Police began to investigate Farrell after receiving reports in November 2017.

It was alleged Farrell befriended children under his supervision at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire between 1999 and 2001.

Farrell was arrested and suspended from his role at Rochester Cathedral during investigations.

Devices were seized from his house which showed voyeuristic images and videos believed to have been shot on hidden cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms, some at his flat and others at different homes.

Police also found 135 category C indecent images - category A being the most severe - which Farrell had taken himself.

Det Con Claire Bamford, from Cambridgeshire Police's Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, said the victims showed "great bravery in speaking out about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Farrell".

In a statement, The Dean of Rochester Cathedral, Rev Canon Philip Hesketh said: "We are truly sorry to these victims for what has happened and for what they have experienced."

He said a review would "examine the circumstances" of how the church responded to the offences.