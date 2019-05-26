Cambridgeshire

Cambourne street stabbing: Two more arrests

  • 26 May 2019
Police cordon
Image caption A Morrison's supermarket car park was cordoned off by police investigating the stabbing

Officers investigating a stabbing in Cambridgeshire on Friday night have made two further arrests.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following the attack on the High Street, Cambourne, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Cambridgeshire Police said it had arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier on Saturday has now been released on bail along with one of the 16-year-olds.

The third boy arrested this morning remains in custody, police said.

The victim is still in hospital although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Extra officers have been patrolling Cambourne over the weekend.

Det Insp David Savill said: "I understand that there will be concerns within the community with regard to this incident."
Image caption Forensic teams have been carrying out searches nearby in connection with the attack

