Locket photo 'key to Peterborough thefts'
A photograph of a man in a heart-shaped locket could hold the key to the owner of stolen jewellery, police have said.
The locket was discovered with a number of other items by officers investigating a series of thefts in Peterborough.
They hope someone will recognise the locket and photograph, which were found along with a crucifix and earrings.
A man was arrested last month in connection with the thefts, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The 35-year-old from Peterborough was detained on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of class A and B drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.