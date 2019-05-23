Cambridgeshire

Locket photo 'key to Peterborough thefts'

  • 23 May 2019
Locket with photo inside Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption Do you recognise this man?

A photograph of a man in a heart-shaped locket could hold the key to the owner of stolen jewellery, police have said.

The locket was discovered with a number of other items by officers investigating a series of thefts in Peterborough.

They hope someone will recognise the locket and photograph, which were found along with a crucifix and earrings.

A man was arrested last month in connection with the thefts, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption Police have recovered a number of items

The 35-year-old from Peterborough was detained on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of class A and B drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption Police hope to reunite the jewellery with its rightful owners

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites