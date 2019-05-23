Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Do you recognise this man?

A photograph of a man in a heart-shaped locket could hold the key to the owner of stolen jewellery, police have said.

The locket was discovered with a number of other items by officers investigating a series of thefts in Peterborough.

They hope someone will recognise the locket and photograph, which were found along with a crucifix and earrings.

A man was arrested last month in connection with the thefts, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police have recovered a number of items

The 35-year-old from Peterborough was detained on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of class A and B drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.