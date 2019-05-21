Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire guided busway fire: Car driver has 'serious injuries'

  • 21 May 2019
Fire on guided busway Image copyright Tamsin Brown
Image caption The crash happened in Longstanton on the Cambridge-St Ives-Huntingdon guided busway route

The driver of a car that burst into flames after a crash with a guided bus is in hospital with serious injuries.

The bus also caught fire on the guided section of the busway at Station Road, Longstanton near Cambridge at 09:30 BST on Monday.

Passengers were evacuated from the bus and its driver had minor injuries, operator Stagecoach East said.

The car driver was seriously hurt but the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Passers-by reported plumes of black smoke and "a couple of loud bangs".

Image copyright Simon Edwards
Image caption A witness described hearing "loud bangs"

A police investigation continues into the incident which saw both vehicles gutted by the flames.

The busway was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after 15:00.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene, damping down the debris for several hours

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites