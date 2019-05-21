Image copyright Tamsin Brown Image caption The crash happened in Longstanton on the Cambridge-St Ives-Huntingdon guided busway route

The driver of a car that burst into flames after a crash with a guided bus is in hospital with serious injuries.

The bus also caught fire on the guided section of the busway at Station Road, Longstanton near Cambridge at 09:30 BST on Monday.

Passengers were evacuated from the bus and its driver had minor injuries, operator Stagecoach East said.

The car driver was seriously hurt but the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Passers-by reported plumes of black smoke and "a couple of loud bangs".

Image copyright Simon Edwards Image caption A witness described hearing "loud bangs"

A police investigation continues into the incident which saw both vehicles gutted by the flames.

The busway was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after 15:00.