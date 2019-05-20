Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Brother and sister Tomas Kocko (left) and Jana Kockova (middle) and Jana's fiancé Marko Makula (right) were fatally injured

A driver been jailed after admitting causing the deaths of three people in a crash.

Siblings Jana Kockova, 21, and Tomas Kocko 19, and Jana's fiancé Marko Makula, 22, were killed in the collision in Peterborough on 14 April.

Tommy Whitmore, 26, of Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

At Cambridge Crown Court earlier, Whitmore was jailed for eight years and four months.

Whitmore, 26, of Stonegate, Cowbit, admitting causing the deaths in the crash involving a Ford Ranger and a Renault Megane.

The collision happened at about midnight on the slip road to Stanground, on the westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The crash happened on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough on 14 April

Ms Kockova and Mr Kocko, from Hinchcliffe in Peterborough, and Mr Makula, of Reeves Way, died at the scene.

Whitmore was also injured.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed at his first appearance at Cambridge Crown Court.