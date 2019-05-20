Image copyright Simon Edwards Image caption Plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the accident

A car has burst into flames after a crash involving the vehicle and a guided bus.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the incident on Station Road in Longstanton, Cambridgeshire at about 09:30 BST.

There are no details of injuries yet.

Bus operator Stagecoach East said passengers had been evacuated from its bus, but did not confirm if it happened on a section of guided busway or a normal road.

Police warned people to avoid the area, to the north of Cambridge.

One person driving near to the incident described seeing "plumes of black smoke" and said he heard "a couple of loud bangs".

Cambridgeshire Police was called to "reports of a collision between a car and a bus on the railway crossing".

"Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics and firefighters," a spokeswoman said.

"Details of any injuries are unclear at this stage but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"The guided busway is likely to be closed for some time."