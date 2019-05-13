Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police found 40 plants under cultivation in two stolen trailers

A nose for drug dealers paid off on Sunday when a police patrol followed a scent and discovered what they called "devil's lettuce" worth £45,000.

An officer caught the whiff of cannabis in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire.

"A quick hunt, a size 10 key and a huge amount of the drug ready for sale were discovered. Two stolen trailers were also seized," police said.

There were more than 40 plants, nicknamed devil's lettuce by police, found at Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights.

As well as the plants they found containers of the drugs which had already been harvested.

An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made. Police have appealed for information.