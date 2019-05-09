Image caption Lucy Bird was told she had two years to pay back the balance of the money owed

A part-time cleaner who stole more than £26,000 from an "extremely vulnerable" dementia patient in her 90s has received a suspended sentence.

Audrey Hammond gave her card and Pin code to Lucy Bird to withdraw cash.

But Cambridge Crown Court heard "gambling addict" Bird kept most of the money herself.

Bird, of Rampley Lane in Little Paxton, Cambridgeshire, admitted theft and was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The court heard Bird, 21, had met Ms Hammond when she was 16 and began working for her aged 17.

She was paid about £10 an hour and worked about two hours a week.

'Unforgiveable'

The thefts began in December 2015 and continued after Ms Hammond, who was in her mid-90s and lived in Warboys, Cambridgeshire, moved into a care home.

Ms Hammond's daughter said Bird had been a "trusted" figure, and called her actions "unforgiveable" at an earlier court hearing.

"To abuse vulnerable people in this way is beyond reprehensible," she said.

The court was told Bird was "utterly remorseful and appalled by her behaviour".

Bank statement evidence revealed she had not gambled since she was caught in May 2017, the court heard.

Defence barrister Stephen Kennedy said Bird had since raised £10,000 towards her debt, which she can pay immediately.

Bird was told she had two years to pay back the balance of the £26,860 owed and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.