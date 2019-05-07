Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Benyamin Hussain was described by his family as "so caring, jolly, full of life"

A man from London is to stand trial over the death of a teenager outside a shopping centre in Cambridge.

Benyamin Hussain, 18, of Watford, died in hospital from injuries sustained near the St Andrew's Street entrance of the Grand Arcade on 15 November.

Hamish Daniel, 23, of Redston Road, Crouch End, has pleaded not guilty to Mr Hussain's manslaughter.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for trial on 25 November.

At the hearing earlier, the court heard Mr Hussain died as a result of a head injury.

Police confirmed that another man, 20, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, remains under investigation.