Image copyright Rob Alexander Image caption The Greens' Nicola Day took Orton Waterville from the Conservatives

The Conservatives have lost power in Peterborough as the council moved to no overall control.

The Tories, who took control in 2018, lost three seats to Labour, one to the Lib Dems and one to the Greens but also gained one from Labour.

Labour also took UKIP's only seat on the council as well as one seat from the Lib Dems, who gained a seat from the Tories.

In Cambridge, Labour held on to the council.

It held all the nine seats it was defending and the Lib Dems have gained a seat, taking the Market ward from the Greens.

Labour gained three seats and the Liberal Democrats two, with the Greens also taking a second seat.