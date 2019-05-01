Cambridgeshire

Fiona Onasanya: By-election in disgraced MP's constituency

  • 1 May 2019
Fiona Onasanya Image copyright Yui Mok/PA
Image caption Fiona Onasanya was expelled by the Labour Party

There is to be a by-election in Peterborough after 19,261 people signed a recall petition to remove the city's MP Fiona Onasanya.

Ms Onasanya, 35, was jailed in January, and released the following month, after lying about a speeding offence.

She was expelled by the Labour Party and currently represents Peterborough as an independent.

More follows.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites