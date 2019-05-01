Fiona Onasanya: By-election in disgraced MP's constituency
- 1 May 2019
There is to be a by-election in Peterborough after 19,261 people signed a recall petition to remove the city's MP Fiona Onasanya.
Ms Onasanya, 35, was jailed in January, and released the following month, after lying about a speeding offence.
She was expelled by the Labour Party and currently represents Peterborough as an independent.
More follows.