Cambridge cow rescued from River Cam at common
- 29 April 2019
About 10 firefighters were involved in an operation to rescue a cow stranded in a city's river.
The animal was found in the River Cam at Midsummer Common, Cambridge at about 09:00 BST.
It look three crews about an hour to attach harnesses to the cow, lift it from the water then return it to its herd.
Earlier this month Cambridgeshire Fire Service winched a calf out of deep mud at a river bank in Thorney.