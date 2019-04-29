Image copyright Twitter/@CambridgeCow Image caption The cow was found in the River Cam in Cambride

About 10 firefighters were involved in an operation to rescue a cow stranded in a city's river.

The animal was found in the River Cam at Midsummer Common, Cambridge at about 09:00 BST.

It look three crews about an hour to attach harnesses to the cow, lift it from the water then return it to its herd.

Earlier this month Cambridgeshire Fire Service winched a calf out of deep mud at a river bank in Thorney.