Image copyright Dear Zoo Image caption The truck was stolen in Peterborough and has a tracking device fitted

A tour van containing staging, props and costumes used in the Dear Zoo play has been stolen in Cambridgeshire.

The play, based on the books by author Rod Campbell, had been touring theatres all over the UK.

Producer Chris Davis said the Mercedes truck containing £50,000 worth of goods was stolen in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

It was fitted with a tracking device that indicated it could now be in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Anyone who knows of its whereabouts or who sees it has been asked to contact Cambridgeshire police.

The show has been staged to celebrate 35 years since Dear Zoo was first published. The story is about a child who writes to a zoo asking to be sent a pet.

It was performed at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Thursday and Friday.