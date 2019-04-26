Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Jack O'Donnell had no insurance or licence and was in possession of Class A drugs when he sped away from police

A drug dealer who crashed into and killed a grandmother while fleeing police on a moped has been jailed for eight years.

Jack O'Donnell, 25, sped through a red light and roadworks in Cambridge before hitting Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67.

She had been a carer for her daughter, who more than a decade earlier suffered "life-changing" injuries in a crash metres from the same spot.

O'Donnell, of Hertfordshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Cambridge Crown Court heard O'Donnell was riding along King's Hedges Road at about 14:15 GMT on 13 February with his girlfriend as a pillion passenger when he spotted an unmarked police car with uniformed officers inside, and sped off.

The court heard O'Donnell, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, had no licence and insurance but 26 wraps of Class A drugs in his possession.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said an officer "decided to display his blue lights" but Judge David Farrell QC told O'Donnell police were "not pursuing you directly".

Image caption The crash happened on a 20mph stretch of Arbury Road in Cambridge

The judge said that at roadworks on Arbury Road, O'Donnell ignored a red light, overtook a waiting vehicle and sped through a 20mph (32km/h) zone at an average speed of 34mph (55km/h).

Ms Bello-Hernandez was crossing the road on foot, unaware of O'Donnell before he rode "directly into her".

Police arrested him and found wraps of heroin and crack cocaine nearby. Ms Bello-Hernandez died shortly after.

The court heard her death had a "profound" impact on her family, including her daughter Lydia, for whom she had been a full-time carer since she was knocked down by a motorist nearby "some 15 years ago".

Mitigating, Stephen Cooke said O'Donnell felt "genuine remorse" and "the last thing he wants to do is get behind the wheel again".

O'Donnell also admitted driving without a licence and insurance, and possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

He was disqualified from driving for nine years.