A healthcare support worker who used hospital wi-fi to view child abuse images has received a community order.

Luis Proenca, 41, of High Street, Cherry Hinton, was arrested at his accommodation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in September.

The two-year order was imposed by Cambridge Crown Court after he admitted three counts of making indecent photos.

He was ordered to do rehabilitation, given a sexual harm prevention order and was registered as a sex offender.

Cambridgeshire Police said Proenca was caught in his rented room where they found a computer, memory sticks and multiple mobile phones containing graphic content.

Proenca admitted to officers he had a "problem" and needed help.

His work at the hospital involved looking after patients recovering from anaesthetic.

Det Con Laura Else, said: "This case shows that accessing explicit content on a public wi-fi, such as a hospital's, does not prevent us from tracking the device down.

"We take all appropriate measures to track down IP addresses to bring offenders to justice."

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Addenbrooke's, said Proenca was dismissed from his job in November.