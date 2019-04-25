Image caption FIona Onasanya makes her first speech in the Commons since her release from prison

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has made her first speech in the House of Commons since her release from prison in February.

The independent Peterborough MP took part in an opposition debate on local government and social care funding.

Ms Onasanya, was dismissed from the Labour Party when she was jailed for three months in January for perverting the course of justice by lying about a speeding offence.

She served 28 days in prison.

Ms Onasanya, who last spoke to MPs in the House in December, is currently the subject of a recall petition in Peterborough.

If the petition, which closes on 1 May, is signed by more than 10% of the city's electorate - about 7,000 constituents - she risks losing her seat in a by-election.

During her two-minute speech, Ms Onasanya questioned the government's claim that austerity was ending, and spoke about the impact cuts have had on Peterborough City Council.

"We were told last year by both the prime minister and the chancellor that austerity is over," she said.

"I beg to differ because austerity is alive and well in Peterborough."

She claimed that, since 2010 "this government has cut £20m of funding from my local council... money that is being taken straight from the pockets of my constituents."

Ms Onasanya also called for better investment in the city's schools and social services.

"Warm words that austerity is over will not cut it," she added.