Image copyright Homes England Image caption Plans for Northstowe town centre include a widened high street, green spaces and a civic hub

Plans have revealed showing what the centre of the UK's biggest new town since Milton Keynes will look like.

Northstowe near Cambridge will have 10,000 new homes on the site of the former RAF Oakington barracks.

The town centre will include a 30m-wide high street, green spaces and a market hall alongside 1,000 apartments.

Two public consultation events are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday at Pathfinder School with people being asked to give feedback on the plans.

Some 300 homes have been built and are occupied on the site to the south east of St Ives just off the A14.

Work on Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire began in the late 1960s and the town now has a population of about a quarter of a million people.

The government's national housing agency, Homes England, is leading the delivery of the next two phases which includes developing the town centre and 8,500 homes.

Image copyright Homes England Image caption Homes England said the widened high street "could be used flexibly for events"

The town centre will have 500,000 sq ft (46,450 sq m) of commercial and community space.

Developers envisage the centre being "more than just retail" with a mix of "leisure, cultural, employment and civic functions" underpinning the plans.

A spokeswoman for Homes England said: "The design of the new town centre recognises that the high street is changing and so provides much-needed affordable space for growing businesses, creative industries and leisure which together create a vibrant place, rather than depending on traditional retail."

The town centre will be developed in three stages, in the hope Northstowe "evolves as it develops".

The first stage will see the development of the town gardens, market hall, civic hub and education campus.

Stage two will introduce residential units and the third stage will create the high street.