Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Brother and sister Tomas Kocko (left) and Jana Kockova (middle) and Jana's fiance Marko Makula (right) were fatally injured

A driver has been charged in connection with a car crash in Peterborough in which three young people died.

Siblings Jana Kockova, 21, and Tomas Kocko 19, and Jana's fiance Marko Makula, 22, were killed in a collision on Fletton Parkway on Sunday, 14 April.

Tommy Whitmore, 26, of Cowbit, Lincolnshire, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court next month.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The crash happened on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough on 14 April

The collision, involving a Ford Ranger and a Renault Megane, happened at about midnight on the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway.

Ms Kockova and Mr Kocko, from Hinchcliffe in Peterborough, and Mr Makula, of Reeves Way, died at the scene.

Mr Whitmore, who was also injured, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.