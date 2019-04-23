Toys R Us building damaged by fire in Peterborough
Firefighters have spent several hours dealing with a large blaze at an empty Toys R Us building in Peterborough.
Up to 12 crews from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the building on Bourges Boulevard, at about 23:59 BST, on Monday. It was out by 05:15 on Tuesday.
The fire service said the accidental fire, "significantly damaged the building", causing the front to collapse.
They are due to re-inspect the scene.
Bourges Boulevard was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.
The store closed in 2018, after the business went into administration.