Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The store closed in 2018 after the whole Toys R Us company went into administration

Firefighters have spent several hours dealing with a large blaze at an empty Toys R Us building in Peterborough.

Up to 12 crews from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the building on Bourges Boulevard, at about 23:59 BST, on Monday. It was out by 05:15 on Tuesday.

The fire service said the accidental fire, "significantly damaged the building", causing the front to collapse.

They are due to re-inspect the scene.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The store closed in 2018 after the whole Toys R Us company went into administration

Image copyright Lincs Fire and Rescue Image caption About 12 crews from across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire attended and the fire was put out by 05:15 GMT

Image copyright Lucy Harrison Image caption Fire crews were called to the empty Toys R Us building just before midnight on Monday evening

Bourges Boulevard was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.

The store closed in 2018, after the business went into administration.