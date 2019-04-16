Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The young animal was stuck in deep mud on a river bank

A cow had to be winched free after getting itself trapped almost up to its nose in deep mud.

Specialist water rescuers used winches and a teleporter to lift the stricken calf free from the river bank in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.

Three crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the three-hour rescue at about 12:15 BST on Sunday.

The calf was safely returned to a farmer and checked over by a vet.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Winches and a teleporter were used to free the stricken cow