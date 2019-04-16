Cow stuck in mud by Cambridgeshire river rescued
A cow had to be winched free after getting itself trapped almost up to its nose in deep mud.
Specialist water rescuers used winches and a teleporter to lift the stricken calf free from the river bank in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.
Three crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the three-hour rescue at about 12:15 BST on Sunday.
The calf was safely returned to a farmer and checked over by a vet.