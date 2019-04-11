Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The man was allegedly found with a Taser, baton, handcuffs and blue lights in his car

An on-duty security guard apparently masquerading as a police officer was found with a Taser, extendable baton, handcuffs and blue lights in his car.

Real officers found the alleged "fake" law enforcer after shop staff in Cambourne raised concerns at 13:00 BST.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man also had a warrant card and a yellow vest, and described the haul of authentic-looking equipment as "shocking".

The man was reported for weapons offences and impersonating an officer.

Tweeting about the incident, officers from the county's rural crime action team said they had stopped a "fake police officer".

They "challenged" the on-duty security guard for "impersonating a police officer", they wrote.

Cambridgeshire Police said a man had been reported to court for "offences under the Firearms Act, possession of an offensive weapon and impersonating a police officer".