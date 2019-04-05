Man denies Wisbech stab murder of Jurijs Paramonovs
- 5 April 2019
A man has denied murdering a man who was stabbed to death at his home.
Jurijs Paramonovs died at the property in West Parade in Wisbech, Cambrideshire, on 3 February.
The 46-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.
Olegs Titovs, 49, pleaded not guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to murdering Mr Paramonovs and was told a trial would start on 8 July.