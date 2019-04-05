A burglar who left his personal documents behind at the scene of his crime has been jailed.

Eudizio De Assis, 29, left his rucksack on the roof when he fled an 89-year-old woman's home after she confronted him.

He escaped through the garden but officers caught up with him and documents bearing his name were found at the house in Park Parade, Cambridge.

He pleaded guilty to burglary at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison.

The homeowner had been getting ready for bed at 22:30 GMT on 25 February when she heard De Assis smash her kitchen window.

She asked him what he thought he was doing and threatened to call the police.

De Assis, of no fixed address, ran away but was arrested shortly after.

As well as the documents, officers said his fingerprints were found on the window.

DC Victoria Norden said: "This victim was vulnerable and showed tremendous bravery in confronting De Assis.

"Hopefully this sentence will give De Assis time to reconsider his actions and their impact."