Perry had worked as general manager at The Hereward for nine months when he stole the weekend's takings

A pub manager stole £7,000 from the till and tried to blame a colleague when his employers questioned him.

Daniel Perry failed to deposit the weekend's takings from The Hereward in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The 41-year-old, of Rockland All Saints, Norfolk, repeatedly lied about the whereabouts of the money.

He admitted theft by an employee and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 10 months in jail, suspended for 18 months.

Prosecutors said Perry delivered the takings to the bank each Monday, but had not done so on 4 June.

When questioned by pub chain Stonegate, he initially claimed another worker had taken the money to the bank, then said the cash had been found in the pub's safe.

Perry claimed he had found the cash in the pub safe three days after it should have been taken to the bank

He was adamant he had taken it straight to the bank, but the branch confirmed it had not received any cash.

Police said that when he was arrested, Perry claimed he kept the money "to cover loss of earnings" after his resignation - despite the fact he had not resigned.

PC Malcolm Wood, who investigated, said: "Perry thought nothing of taking thousands of pounds from his employers, and then blaming other colleagues for the disappearance of the money.

"His level of deceit towards his employer almost beggars belief and this was a huge breach of trust."

Perry was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and to pay back the £7,000.