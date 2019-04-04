Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Fiona Onasanya arriving for the tribunal hearing at Cambridge County Court

An MP was not aware of a employee's "complex medical conditions" until she read her resignation letter, an employment tribunal had heard.

Jan Goodenough was recruited as a case worker for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya after the 2017 election.

But she claims she was discriminated against because of the choice of constituency office and its facilities, the hearing was told.

Ms Onasanya denies discrimination and said she would have helped.

The MP told a tribunal panel she had delegated staff recruitment to her "trusted" office manager Robert Grayston, who interviewed Ms Goodenough and offered her a six month fixed term contract, starting on 1 September, 2017.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Jan Goodenough was employed by Ms Onasanya as a case worker in 2017

Ms Goodenough, who is representing herself, suffers from arthritis, chronic fatigue and irritable bowel syndrome.

She told the hearing at Cambridge County Court she had made it clear in emails sent to Mr Grayston that she had "complex needs" and "reasonable adjustments" needed to be made.

'Mortified'

The constituency office is on the first floor of the Eco Innovation Centre, in City Road, but meeting rooms on the ground floor could be booked for employees or constituents who needed disabled access.

Giving evidence, Ms Onasanya said she was "mortified" to hear that Ms Goodenough's issues were not brought to her attention.

The MP, who has multiple sclerosis, said she had specially chosen the location as "it had a lift so disabled constituents and employees could gain access".

Ms Goodenough resigned on 7 November.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Onasanya's constituency office is based at the Eco Innovation Centre

"When I got your resignation I was really sad," Ms Onasanya said.

"If someone had told me I could have remedied that. I would have found a way.

"I thought I was being accommodating."

An independent MP, Ms Onasanya was jailed for three months in January for perverting the course of justice after lying about a speeding offence.

The tribunal continues.