Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Dennis Hurworth said in a letter to the judge he wished the victim's family would forgive him

A chef who killed his friend with a single punch in an act of "pointless violence" outside a karaoke night at a pub has been jailed for four years.

Dennis Hurworth, 31, and Chris Frost were seen "play-fighting" in The Brook, Cambridge before Hurworth turned angry and hit Mr Frost, 31.

Mr Frost "fell to the floor like a ruler" and died in hospital from a brain injury the next day on 18 August.

Hurworth, of Nuns Way, Cambridge, admitted manslaughter earlier.

'You ran away'

Prosecutor Claire Matthews told Cambridge Crown Court that Hurworth had worked at the pub part-time and was drinking in a group with Mr Frost on 17 August.

Ms Matthews said the friends had decided to move on at about 23:30 BST but outside Hurworth threw a punch that "immediately caused [Mr Frost] to fall" and he hit his head on the floor.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Chris Frost's brother Luke said the family's gatherings were now "polluted by grief"

Witnesses outside the pub heard Hurworth say "I only punched him once" before he left the scene minutes later in a car with his girlfriend as Mr Frost remained on the floor, the court heard.

When police tried to arrest Hurworth he attempted to flee through the back window of his house but was caught by officers.

Reading a victim impact statement, Mr Frost's brother Luke turned to the defendant and said: "What did you think you would solve with violence?"

He said "on the night you threw the punch you ran away" and added that family gatherings were now "polluted by grief".

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside The Brook pub following Chris Frost's death

In a letter to the judge, Hurworth said: "I feel lucky to have known Chris. I can look back and think of him with fondness.

"More than anything else I wish I could bring him back, undo what I'd done and wish Chris' family would forgive me."

Judge David Farrell QC told him "your act of pointless violence has caused so much pain and grief", but he accepted there was "genuine remorse".

As he was led away from the dock to prison, Hurworth mouthed "I'm sorry" to Mr Frost's family.