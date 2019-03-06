Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was convicted at the Old Bailey in January

The next stage has taken place in the process to force a by-election in the constituency of an MP jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Peterborough City Council has announced it will file a recall petition against local MP Fiona Onasanya on 19 March.

The recall process, which could lead to her removal, was begun by Commons Speaker John Bercow on Tuesday.

A by-election will be triggered if 10% of eligible voters - about 7,000 people - sign the petition by 1 May.

Voters in her constituency will each be allocated to one of 10 signing stations where they can add their names to the petition.

Image copyright Peterborough City Council

Petition officer Gillian Beasley said: "I will be giving Fiona Onasanya notice of the recall petition personally so that she is aware the process is now under way."

The disgraced MP, who will be allowed to stand as a candidate, was jailed for three months in January for lying about a speeding offence.

Ms Onasanya, 35, had claimed someone else was driving her car when it was seen speeding on 24 July 2017.

On Tuesday, she lost an appeal against her conviction.

Image copyright PA Image caption The MP's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney

Ms Onasanya stepped down as a whip in November and was expelled from the Labour Party following her conviction, when she became the first sitting MP for nearly three decades to be jailed.

She was released on 26 February after serving less than a month in prison.