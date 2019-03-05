Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Onasanya was convicted in January at the Old Bailey

An MP jailed for lying about a speeding offence has lost an appeal against her conviction.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya was sentenced to three months in January for perverting the course of justice.

Sir Brian Leveson said at the Royal Courts of Justice there was "absolutely no basis" for challenging the conviction.

Ms Onasanya, 35, had claimed someone else was driving her car when it was seen speeding on 24 July 2017.

The MP's Nissan Micra was clocked doing 41mph in a 30mph zone in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.

Image copyright PA Image caption The MP's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney

Representing herself, Ms Onasanya said: "The charge against me was perverting the course of justice. I said from the outset, and I still maintain my innocence, that I did not do that."

Rejecting the appeal bid, Sir Brian said: "This applicant was tried fairly by a jury, who rejected her evidence on oath.

"There was no error of law in the approach of the judge, whose directions... were clear and accurate, nor was there any other irregularity with the trial.

"It is a tragedy that she has damaged, probably irreparably, a promising political career, but there is absolutely no basis for challenging her conviction."

Onasanya served less than four weeks at Bronzefield Prison in Surrey and was released on 26 February.

The day before, the attorney general's office had concluded her sentence was not unduly lenient.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya served less than four weeks at Bronzefield Prison in Surrey and was released on 26 February

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told she colluded with her brother Festus, 34, who was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya stepped down as a party whip in November and was expelled from the Labour party following her conviction, when she became the first sitting MP for nearly three decades to be jailed.

But she did not give up her Peterborough seat, a move which would have triggered a by-election.