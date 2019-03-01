Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Jessica Prince, 35, of North Brink, Wisbech, was suspected of fraud after her employer's accountant received an invoice from an unregistered supplier

A secretary who sold ink cartridges purchased on her company credit card for a profit using her personal eBay account has been jailed for 20 months.

Jessica Prince, 35, of North Brink, Wisbech, was suspected of fraud after her employer's accountant received an invoice from an unregistered supplier.

The company found it had spent £48,000 on ink cartridges and other office items over seven months.

An internal inquiry found Prince had been abusing her position.

At Peterborough Crown Court she had earlier admitted making a false representation with intent to make a gain.

'Abused her position'

Prince had worked as the company director's personal secretary and was responsible for the smooth running of the company office, which included ordering stationery.

She was arrested on 26 July last year and in interview admitted having used her company's credit card to purchase items and then sell them on for profit.

Officers were told it started off as a mistake after she accidentally purchased the wrong printer toner and was told to sell it through eBay and give the money back to her company.

She used her own eBay account to sell the toner but kept the money.

Prince then started placing bigger orders worth thousands of pounds on the company credit card, selling them on for a profit using her eBay account.

Prince told police she "got a buzz from treating her family and friends to nice things they could not afford, but felt bad at work".

Det Con Mark Yendley said: "Prince saw an opportunity and took it, abusing her position as a company secretary and having access to company funds."