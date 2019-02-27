More than 40 firefighters tackle Cambridge house fire
- 27 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 40 firefighters are tackling a house fire in Cambridge.
The blaze in Cromwell Road broke out at about 05:40 GMT and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading".
It said the two-storey home had been "safely evacuated" and no-one had been injured.
The road has been closed and people are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area.