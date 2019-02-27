Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire broke out at the house in Cromwell Road in Cambridge early on Wednesday

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a house fire in Cambridge.

The blaze in Cromwell Road broke out at about 05:40 GMT and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading".

It said the two-storey home had been "safely evacuated" and no-one had been injured.

The road has been closed and people are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area.