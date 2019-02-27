Cambridgeshire

More than 40 firefighters tackle Cambridge house fire

  • 27 February 2019
Cromwell Road fire Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The fire broke out at the house in Cromwell Road in Cambridge early on Wednesday

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a house fire in Cambridge.

The blaze in Cromwell Road broke out at about 05:40 GMT and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading".

It said the two-storey home had been "safely evacuated" and no-one had been injured.

The road has been closed and people are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites