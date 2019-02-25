Bird caught swanning about on Peterborough dual carriageway
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A jaywalking bird was caught swanning around on a busy dual carriageway.
The swan was taking a Sunday morning stroll in Peterborough when police officers spotted it.
They wrapped it up in a police jacket to keep it from getting in a flap while they waited for RSPCA staff to arrive.
The charity tweeted to say staff checked the swan was "sober and fit to fly and released him without charge" to the safety of a nearby lake.
Successful release. Happy to be back where he should be #keepwildwild #SundayMorning #teamwork #swans @RSPCA_official 63 pic.twitter.com/PZ8IP7guAZ— RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) February 24, 2019
End of Twitter post by @RSPCA_Frontline
RSPCA officers praised the police for their quick-thinking, saying it was a "clever use of a coat - so no handcuffs needed".