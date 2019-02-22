Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Juned Ahmed (left) and Ashraf Hussan had both admitted drugs offences before being found guilty of murder

Two county lines drug dealers have been jailed for murdering a man with a knife they ordered online 12 days earlier.

Ashraf Hussan was pictured hours before he and Juned Ahmed, 18, killed Peter Anderson, 46, in Cambridge in July.

Hussan, 20, of Newham, London, denied murder but was convicted by jurors. He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Ahmed, who was 17 at the time of the killing, had also denied murder and will be detained for 18 years minimum.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, had been a drugs runner for about a month for a "professionally run" county lines operation based in London, known as the RJ Line in Cambridge.

Judge David Farrell QC said that he was robbed of drugs and money on 24 July and the following day it was decided he bring Hussan as "a protector".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Ashraf Hussan was pictured hours before the murder with a knife in his lap police believe to have been used in the murder

Mr Anderson went to buy drugs ordered from the RJ Line at about 16:00 BST on 25 July on Stourbridge Common.

"What precisely happened then is only known by you two and Mr Anderson," Judge Farrell said.

In a 999 call he made, Mr Anderson can be heard saying "I think someone just killed me", and Ahmed's defence barrister claimed his client knew the victim "well".

The judge said "the fact Mr Anderson did not know him" meant Hussan was the first to stab him, before Ahmed joined in in a "brutal and vicious knife attack intending to kill".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter Anderson was stabbed to death in Stourbridge Common, Cambridge, in July

Ahmed was sentenced to concurrent terms having previously admitted having a blade in public place and five drugs charges, including two of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Hussan was also separately sentenced to concurrent terms after he admitted one charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and was also found guilty of having a blade.

Two men, Alan Wakefield, 33, of Swaffham Road, Lode, and Sean Kimber, 41, of no fixed abode, were also given suspended 16-month and 18-month jail terms respectively for drug offences in relation to the case.