Image caption Kimbolton Fireworks supplied fireworks for the opening and closing ceremonies in 2012

A fireworks company that created the displays for the opening and closing London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games has ceased trading.

Family-run Kimbolton Fireworks, based in Cambridgeshire, was founded by the Reverend Ron Lancaster in 1964.

It said it was the only UK manufacturer of display fireworks.

The firm confirmed the news via an answer machine message saying "we regret that Kimbolton Fireworks has ceased trading".

All inquiries are being dealt with by insolvency practitioner Begbies Traynor, according to the message.

The company's headquarters were in Kimbolton, and it had a factory in Stonely.

It provided displays for events including the handover of Hong Kong, London's New Year's Eve celebrations, Trafalgar 200 and the 50th anniversary of VJ Day in London.