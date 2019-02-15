Image copyright Netty Donovan Image caption Five people were taken to hospital, police said

Five people were hurt when a bus and car crashed.

The collision happened shortly before 12:00 GMT on a roundabout in Topmoor Way in the Paston area of Peterborough.

The crash involved a Stagecoach East single-decker and a silver Ford Galaxy car, as the Peterborough Telegraph first reported.

Cambridgeshire Police said five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, but were not able to say whether they were in the bus or car.