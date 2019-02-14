Image caption Lucy Riddington used her boyfriend's Snapchat account to lure her victim to a housing estate

A jealous girlfriend has admitted using her boyfriend's Snapchat account to lure an 18-year-old into a hammer attack ambush.

Lucy Riddington, 19, found a video of the other young woman on her partner's mobile, police said.

"Motivated by jealousy", she arranged a meeting between the pair and hit the victim in the face several times.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Riddington admitted attempted GBH and was given a suspended sentence.

'You know why'

The victim needed stitches and surgical glue for three head wounds after the attack in Silver Birch Close, Huntingdon, police said.

She was also kicked repeatedly in the attack on 21 September 2017.

When asked why she was being assaulted, Riddington replied: "you know why", police said.

When officers raided Riddington's home in Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley, they found four hammers, one of which had the victim's DNA on it.

Riddington pleaded guilty to attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, and was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution, suspended for two years.

At a hearing on Tuesday, she was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. A three-year restraining order was made.

Image caption The 18-year-old girl was lured to this cul-de-sac in Huntingdon and attacked with a hammer

Det Con Neil Patrick, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a horrific attack motivated by jealousy, and the outcome could have been so much worse.

"The facts of the case - namely that the teenage girl was lured to the location via Snapchat and then so viciously attacked with a hammer - are shocking."