Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police said two people were "seriously injured" in the blast at XPO Logistics in Peterborough

Two people have been seriously hurt in an explosion at a refrigeration unit, police have said.

Emergency services, including the Magpas Air Ambulance charity, were called to the XPO Logistics unit, in Peterborough, at about 16:40 GMT.

On Facebook, residents reported hearing a "loud explosion" at the coldstore, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.

An XPO Logistics spokesman confirmed the blast occurred "at a site we sub-lease to a customer".

"Two people were injured," he added. "Our thoughts are with both of them as we work with local authorities to gather more information about this incident."

Cambridgeshire Police said there was "no ongoing danger" following the explosion.

The Health & Safety Executive is due to investigate.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption An accident performance board outside the depot showed that 80 days had passed since the last recorded incident