Officers from the police's specialist chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team took part

Police have uncovered suspected crystal meth labs and made four arrests during raids on several properties.

Four men were arrested as warrants were executed at four addresses in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Masked officers from the police's specialist chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team were involved along with Cambridgeshire fire service.

"Evidence of what we believe to be crystal meth was found," police said.

The properties were in Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk in the Paston area of the city.

The operation was part of an investigation into the production of illegal class A drugs and the fire service and ambulance crews were on hand "as a precaution", a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said.

The four arrested men remain in police custody.

Crystal methamphetamine, sometimes referred to as "ice", is a powerful form of amphetamine.