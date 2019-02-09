Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Collin "has a "fabulous mane, and a cheeky, tenacious personality", rescuers said

A dumped Shetland pony with badly overgrown hooves has been "affectionately" named after Dancing on Ice Star Gemma Collins.

Dubbed Collin by rescuers, the horse "looked like he was walking on ice" when he was first examined by a vet.

He also has a "fabulous mane, and a cheeky, tenacious personality" - much like his namesake, the RSPCA said.

The pony was found in a paddock near St Neots, Cambridgeshire, and the charity is trying to trace his owner.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harper said Collin, who also had a quarter-inch (0.6cm) nail stuck in his foot, was captured a few days after he was first seen in the field in Hail Weston.

Vets believed "it would've taken years for the pony's feet to have gotten into their current state," she said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A nail was found in Collin's foot

Despite his ordeal, Collin was a "really sweet-natured boy", she said.

"The yard where he is being kept have affectionately named him Collin after Gemma Collins from Dancing on Ice"

"They said he looked like he was walking on ice when they unloaded him from the lorry," Ms Harper added.

An expert farrier has begun correcting the damage done, the RSPCA said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gemma Collins has been hitting the headlines since she took to the ice on the ITV show

Gemma Collins is a contestant on this year's series of the ITV Sunday favourite, and is partnered with professional skater Matt Evers.

Her stint on the show has attracted a number of headlines - particularly when she fell over during a live performance last month.

