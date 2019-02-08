Image copyright Spotted: Vosa Image caption The busway was blocked for more than seven hours while the vehicle was removed

A heavy goods lorry became stuck on a city guided busway for more than six hours.

Despite warning signs on the route, the lorry driver turned into the Cambridge busway at Longstanton Park and Ride on Thursday evening.

The front end of the MTS Logistics lorry was damaged, but no one was injured, police said.

"Lorries are not allowed on the guided busway but often end up there by mistake," the spokesman added.

Buses were re-routed after services on the guided busway were suspended.

The incident prompted comments on social media.

One man said on Facebook: "How ? I mean just HOW ??!!!"

Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry travelled on to the busway at Longstanton Park and Ride

Another comment said: "Will he get fined for driving in a bus lane?"

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesman said: "The lorry entered the St Ives-bound guided busway at Longstanton Park and Ride at 18:30 GMT.

"The lorry's offside front wheel got stuck between two guide beams.

"A bus driver alerted us and a recovery plan and diversion were put into operation."

The guided busway was cleared just after 01:00, and buses were running normally on Friday, the spokesman added.