Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police were called to help evacuate the train

Passengers had to walk along a railway line to safety after they were left stranded by train electrical problems.

Some said they waited for hours in the "cold and dark" on Thursday evening before they were evacuated from the carriages along the tracks.

Passengers said a ladder had been put against the side of the train at one point to help them get off.

Repairs to damaged overhead wires were carried out by Network Rail overnight but disruption is expected to continue.

Train operators Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Greater Anglia have apologised.

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Passengers had to walk along the tracks to Cambridge station

GTR, which runs trains between London and King's Lynn via Cambridge, said the problems were first detected at 18:20 GMT and then traced to a damaged unit on a train.

As that train was moved into Cambridge station it developed further problems and by 19:10 both the King's Lynn and London-bound lines from Cambridge were blocked.

The lines were reopened at 01:40 on Friday. However, disruption is expected to continue into the morning.