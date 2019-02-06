Image copyright PA Image caption The aim is for students to graduate from the new University of Peterborough in 2025

Plans for a new university could be "in doubt" as its major partners cannot agree a way forward, an independent report has said.

Nearly £670,000 has been spent so far on the proposal for a site on North Embankment in Peterborough.

But a report from the Local Government Association and HM Treasury has recommended the plans are reassessed.

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said the university was still on track to be "delivered".

The combined authority has allocated nearly £10m of its budget to the project, which would replace the current University Centre Peterborough.

The report, being considered by the authority on Wednesday, said there was "no business case" which all partners had agreed on, and that they were "not communicating effectively".

The review team said it would "strongly recommend a period of strategic reassessment".

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer said Peterborough was still on track to get an independent university

Under current plans, the "fully-fledged" university would run technical undergraduate and master degree courses at the proposed 55-acre (22ha) riverside campus, with 12,500 students by 2030 and degrees being awarded by 2025.

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, said the university was a "priority" for the city.

"The information we are putting together from the work that's being done will lead us to deliver the right university.

"It will have degree-awarding powers in 2025 and there has been no slippage on that.

"That's what we are working towards and that's what we will deliver."