A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl over a two-year period has been jailed for 15 years.

Greg Kedienhon, 27, was staying temporarily at a house in Cambridge when he began abusing the girl.

He was arrested in 2017 after social services were alerted and the child came forward to talk to police.

Kedienhon, of no fixed address, denied one count of rape and two of sexual assault.

But he was found guilty by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court.

Social services and Cambridgeshire Police were alerted anonymously to the girl's situation in 2015, however officers said she did not feel ready to talk until the following year.

Police did not say when the abuse took place, but it began when the child was seven years old and continued for two years.

Kedienhon was also put on the sex offenders' register for life and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order meaning he must have no unsupervised contact with children under 18 for a period of 15 years.

Det Con Andrea Dollard praised the girl's bravery in disclosing the full extent of the abuse she suffered.

It was a "traumatic period of her life" and Kedienhon's actions had had a "huge impact" on his victim, she added.