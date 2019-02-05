Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed at a property in West Parade, Wisbech on Sunday night

Police investigating a stabbing at the weekend have charged a man with murder.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed at a property in West Parade in Wisbech at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday, police said.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, Wisbech, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Cambridge magistrates on Tuesday.