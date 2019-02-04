Cambridgeshire

Murder arrest as man stabbed to death in Wisbech

  • 4 February 2019
West parade Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was stabbed at a property in West Parade on Sunday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed at a property in West Parade in Wisbech at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man, from Wisbech, has been arrested and remains in custody. Officers said they were treating the death as an isolated incident.

