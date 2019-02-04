Image copyright cambs police Image caption Police targeted organised crime gangs in the raids in Peterborough

Five people have been arrested and cannabis valued at £500,000 has been seized in a series of raids.

More than 50 officers were involved in Friday's operation aimed at disrupting the drugs trade in Peterborough.

Almost 600 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were found during raids on seven properties in the Bretton area.

Cambridgeshire Police said two of the five arrested men had since been released under investigation.

"The day was a great success, our aim was to disrupt organised criminal networks who use the funds from cannabis farming to fund larger scale criminality, such as class A drug supply and people trafficking," said Sgt Jason Hancock.

Image copyright cambs police Image caption The cannabis plants are said to have a street value of about £500,000